Man arrested for 2nd time in a month; officer hurt

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the men who allegedly tried to rob a medical marijuana facility in Wyoming was arrested this week for the second time in a month, police say.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the area of 28th Street and Taft Avenue on Sunday after getting a report of suspected drug activity.

Those officers came upon Tyquan Hassel. They say he refused to comply and fought with officers who tried to arrest him. One officer sustained a broken hand in the struggle.

Once the officers managed to take Hassel into custody, the found he was carrying a handgun in his front waistband.

The officers didn’t know it, but Hassel had been arrested on Feb. 12 as other Wyoming police were investigating an alarm at a medical marijuana grow on Clay Avenue near 54th Street. In that case, Officer Dustin Cook jumped over a fence and landed on a booby trap near the grow, impaling his feet on a bed of screws.

Hassel, 19, of Kentwood, was formally charged Wednesday with carrying a concealed weapon and assaulting and resisting a police officer. His bond was set at $100,000. He’s expected back in court for a hearing on March 29.

He was charged with breaking and entering and carrying a concealed weapon in the February situation. Authorities say he was released from jail in that case after posting 10 percent of a $20,000 bond.

Two other people also face charges in connection to that investigation — a second suspected robber and the owner of the grow for allegedly having more marijuana plants than allowed by law.

The officer with the broken hand has been released from the hospital, police say, but will need surgery. His name has not been released.

Wednesday, Wyoming DPS Capt. Kim Koster said Cook, the officer whose feet were impaled, would likely be off work for another week or so as he recovered from cuts, three puncture wounds and a split tendon.

