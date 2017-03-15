Buzzer beaters decide 2 boys basketball regional titles





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Regional championships were on the line Wednesday in the high school boys basketball tournament — and true to form, two West Michigan teams won on buzzer beaters.

Above, we’ve got highlights of these games:

(Class A) Grand Rapids Christian beat West Ottawa 59-56 on a buzzer beater.

(Class A) Kalamazoo Central beat East Lansing 75-60.

(Class B) Benton Harbor beat Wayland 60-57 on a buzzer beater.

(Class B) Spring Lake beat Grand Rapids Catholic Central 58-47.

(Class C) Covenant Christian beat Muskegon Heights 51-50.

Other scores:

(Class C) Kalamazoo Christian beat Quincy 51-33.

(Class D) Tri Unity Christian beat Baldwin 38-36.

(Class D) Benton Harbor Dream Academy beat Bellevue 61-49.

