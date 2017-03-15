Marshall man killed trying to retrieve papers on highway

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a Marshall man who died Saturday was trying to get papers that blew out of his truck when he was hit by a minivan.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports Bruce Harold Nyeholt, 63, died at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from his injuries following Saturday morning’s crash.

Chief Jason Pless of the Green Oak Township Police Department said Nyeholt’s vehicle had become disabled on the shoulder of southbound U.S. Route 23 near Silver Lake Road in Livingston County around 9:40 a.m. While he was waiting for a tow truck, he opened the cover on the back of his pickup truck and papers flew out.

Witnesses told police that he walked in front of two southbound vehicles. Pless said the driver of a Honda Odyssey hit Nyeholt who later died from his injuries.

None of the drivers were hurt.

Information from: Livingston Daily Press & Argus

