Pedestrian hit, killed by freight train in SW MI

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed Wednesday after he was hit by a train between Niles and Dowagiac.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on the Amtrak line about half a mile south of Pokagon Highway in Pokagon Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say a Norfolk Southern freight train was headed north when it struck the man, who was walking along the tracks. The pedestrian died at the scene.
Authorities identified him as 46-year-old John Paul Merritt of Niles.
The incident remains under investigation.