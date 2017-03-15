Pedestrian hit, killed by freight train in SW MI

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed Wednesday after he was hit by a train between Niles and Dowagiac.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on the Amtrak line about half a mile south of Pokagon Highway in Pokagon Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a Norfolk Southern freight train was headed north when it struck the man, who was walking along the tracks. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Authorities identified him as 46-year-old John Paul Merritt of Niles.

The incident remains under investigation.

