Report: 2 Detroit police officers shot

DETROIT (WOOD) — Two Detroit police officers were shot Wednesday evening, the area NBC affiliate reports.

WDIV says city officials confirmed the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on the city’s west side. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet clear.

One of the officers was shot in the chest and leg; his bulletproof vest stopped the shot to his chest, according to WDIV. The second officer’s injuries are not yet known. Both have been hospitalized.

Update: One officer hit in chest & leg.

Vest stopped chest shot.

Waiting to hear injuries of 2nd officer shot. — Shawn Ley (@ShawnLeyLive) March 16, 2017

Detroit police and Michigan State Police have swarmed the area, even putting a helicopter in the air. They are looking for a person of interest, identified as 59-year-old Raymond Durham.

Troopers and DPD are looking for Raymond Durham 59 year old black male. He is considered armed and dangerous. Know where he is? Call 911. pic.twitter.com/CDmsBmqdsb — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 16, 2017

Residents were asked to shelter in place.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

