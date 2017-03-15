Report: 2 Detroit police officers shot

DETROIT (WOOD) — Two Detroit police officers were shot Wednesday evening, the area NBC affiliate reports.
WDIV says city officials confirmed the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on the city’s west side. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet clear.
One of the officers was shot in the chest and leg; his bulletproof vest stopped the shot to his chest, according to WDIV. The second officer’s injuries are not yet known. Both have been hospitalized.
Detroit police and Michigan State Police have swarmed the area, even putting a helicopter in the air. They are looking for a person of interest, identified as 59-year-old Raymond Durham.
Residents were asked to shelter in place.
