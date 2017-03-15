Stylish and supportive sandal options at Foot Solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – As the weather changes, get ready to get outside more! If you experience foot pain or discomfort, Foot Solutions offers stylish options to help alleviate pain. The store is staffed with Certified Pedorthists who can assess your feet and match them with sandals or shoes to meet your individual needs. Check out the video above to learn more about Foot Solutions and the stylish sandal options.

What to look for in a supportive pair of sandals:

A deep heel cup that helps stabilize your heel bone

A contoured arch that fits your foot and feels supportive and comfortable

Adjustable straps to help hold your foot securely

Cushioning to help offset heel and ball of foot pressure



Sandals should be comfortable to walk and stand in, and you don’t have to sacrifice style!

Stop in the store and mention this eightWest segment to receive $10 off any sandal pair!

Foot Solutions

6750 Kalamazoo Ave SE

616-698-7200

Store Hours:

Tuesday – Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

