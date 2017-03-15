Top prospect Davis sits out WMU Pro Day





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Twenty-two scouts from 20 NFL teams made their way to Kalamazoo Wednesday for Western Michigan’s Pro Day — but they didn’t get to see Corey Davis work out.

The Broncos top prospect is recovering from ankle surgery. He didn’t work out at the NFL combine, either. Davis, an All-American wide receiver, said he hopes to run for scouts before the NFL draft in April.

But he said he’s confident the missed workouts won’t affect his draft status. After the combine, most draft experts had him listed as No. 1 or 2 on their receiver board.

“Pro Day and combine are two small pieces to the puzzle,” Davis told 24 Hour News 8. “My game tape is a big part of that and I feel like that speaks for itself. But it (the ankle) feels really good. Rehab is going really well. I feel really good about where it’s at. I’m ahead of schedule, so we’ll see how it feels.”

