WMU hockey leaves for NCHC tournament





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Western Michigan hockey team headed off to Minneapolis on Wednesday, bound for the NCHC postseason tournament.

It will be a tough competition with a field consisting of top-ranked Denver, No. 3 Minnesota-Duluth, No. 8 Western Michigan and No. 11 North Dakota. The Broncos take on Minnesota-Duluth in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday.

A young, physical team with a solid goaltender, WMU coach Andy Murray’s squad is 22-10-5 on the season.

“Our mission is to get better every single day,” Murray said. “That basically has been our mission all year, the word ‘better.’ Make sure today is a better day than yesterday — and you may have had the best day of your life, but make today a better day. That not only relates to hockey, it relates to the way you conduct life, the way you conduct your studies and so on. So we’re simply trying to be better on Friday and move from there.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

