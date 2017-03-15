Woman pleads no contest in downtown GR fatal stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has entered a plea agreement on charges in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in downtown Grand Rapids.

Kawonda Mendez, 35, pleaded no contest to an amended count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 40-year-old Scott David Morton.

Under the plea agreement prosecutors are recommending a minimum sentence of 10 to 15 years in prison. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but it is treated as a guilty plea at sentencing, which is scheduled for April 13.

The stabbing happened at The Globe Apartment, which are located in the 300 block of Commerce Avenue SW near Ionia Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said the stabbing stemmed from a domestic situation.

