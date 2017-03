CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a rollover crash near Belmont Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Egypt Valley Avenue and Cannonsburg Road in Cannon Township, northeast of Grand Rapids.

24 Hour News 8 has a crews on the scene of the crash. We are working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

