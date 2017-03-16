18-year-old from Rockford killed in crash

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person was killed in a rollover crash near Belmont Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Egypt Valley Avenue and Cannonsburg Road in Cannon Township, northeast of Grand Rapids.

Kent County Sheriff’s Deputies said an 18-year-old driver failed to yield the right of way while turning onto Cannonsburg Road from Egypt Valley Avenue. Investigators say Jacob Thomas Pilczuk from Rockford died. Emergency crews took the14-year-old passenger to DeVos Children’s Hospital. They had serious injuries.

The 60-year-old driver that was struck is expected to be okay. Emergency crews took them to Spectrum Hospital in downtown Grand Rapids.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor. The crash is still under investigation.

