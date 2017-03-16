3 Cubans found guilty of mail fraud in MI

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury found three Cuban nationals guilty of 22 counts of mail fraud in a Kalamazoo federal courtroom Wednesday.

Homeland Security Investigation in Grand Rapids confirms Antonio Martinez, David Sosa, and Belkis Soca were all connected to a State of Michigan no fault insurance scam which would stage false car accidents, file false doctors visits and insurance claims then in turn would make a profit on the insurance claims.

The investigation into the scam began in 2013 and was a joint effort between Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The three face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

