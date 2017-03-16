Amish family of 7 injured after buggy hit by truck

ROLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A buggy carrying an Amish family was hit by a pickup truck Thursday morning in Isabella County, injuring all seven people in the buggy.

Deputies say the pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Blanchard Road near Rolland Road, southwest of Mt. Pleasant, when it hit the buggy around 8 a.m.

The buggy was destroyed in the crash.

The family of seven, including one man, four women, and two children under the age of 3, suffered multiple injuries and were taken to a hospital by ambulance. A helicopter was also called to the scene, but the family refused its aid.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time, but the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The horse that was pulling the buggy was taken to a veterinarian for a possible leg/foot injury.

Deputies say the direction of the sun, frosted windshield and the hilly area where the crash happened were all factors in the crash.

It’s unclear what, if any, charges the driver of the pickup truck, a 26-year-old Blanchard man, is facing.

The crash remains under investigation.

