BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids.

According to the Battle Creek Police Department, they were contacted by the FBI to assist in arresting a suspect from Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police tell 24 Hour News 8 the suspect was arrested by BCPD’s Gang Unit without incident.

Police have not released additional details about the suspect or when and where the shooting took place.

