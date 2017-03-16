DNA connects DPD shooting suspect to WSU officer’s death

DETROIT (WOOD) — The DNA of a suspect accused of shooting two Detroit officers matches DNA found at the scene of a deadly shooting of a Wayne State University officer, a source confirms to WDIV.

Raymond Durham was arrested Wednesday after two Detroit police officers were shot on the city’s west side, according to the area NBC affiliate.

One of the officers was shot twice in the upper torso and in the ankle; body armor stopped the shots to his torso. The second officer was shot in the neck. Both were hospitalized in critical condition, but are expected to be OK, the chief told WDIV.

The officers were in the area where Wayne State University Sgt. Collin Rose was shot and killed in November 2016

Detroit Police Chief James Craig had said Rose radioed to say he was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from vehicles and that he was about to speak to someone on a bike near the Detroit campus. Officers who arrived on the scene found Rose with a gunshot wound to the head. He died the next day.

Rose, a five-year veteran of the university’s police force, was the first Wayne State officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Rose graduated from Gull Lake High School in 2006. The 29-year-old took his first job in law enforcement as an officer in the Kalamazoo County village of Richland.

