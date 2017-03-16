Don’t miss Grand Rapids Pops’ St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Looking for a unique way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? The Grand Rapids Symphony is welcoming talented singer, Cathie Ryan, to perform! Check out the video above where Cathie stopped by the eightWest studio for a sneak preview.

Grand Rapids Pops’ St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Cathie Ryan, a Detroit native and former lead singer for Cherish the Ladies, is a sure way to get in the Irish spirit.

The Cathie Ryan Band, with traditional musicians Patsy O’Brien on guitar and vocals, Patrick Mangan on fiddle, and Brian Melick on percussion, perform Ryan’s original songs such as Carrick-a-Rede plus a blend of Irish traditional music mixed with rafter-raising jigs, reels and rousing Irish step dancing with special guest dancers, West Michigan’s own Scoil Rince NÃ­ BhraonÃ¡in.

When:

Friday and Saturday, March 17-18 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m.

Where:

DeVos Performance Hall

303 Monroe Ave. NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

