Elizabeth Smart: Key to avoid abuse is education





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — She made headlines around the world when she was kidnapped from her own bedroom in the dead of night.

In 2002, Elizabeth Smart was 14-years-old when she was abducted from her bed in Utah and found months later in the streets of a town not far from her home.

Smart, now 29, been very open about what she went through during her time in captivity — raped, tortured and threatened.

Thursday, she spoke at the YWCA Open Circle Luncheon at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids.

Smart is a perfect fit for the organization’s mission because she has committed her life to helping others understand the ways our culture must change if we want women and children to be safe.

“It’s so important that we start talking to our children young because unfortunately most abuse that happens, sexual violence, they’re not random acts from a random stranger. They’re usually someone you know. Whether it’s family or a friend or a teacher. It’s someone usually within that circle of trust.

“So being able to educate your child early is so important. Helping them to know that no matter what you love them first and foremost. There’s nothing that they could ever do or that someone else could ever do to them that would make you stop loving them,” said Smart.

The YWCA of West Central Michigan sees more than 4,000 people annually. They want you to know if you are someone you know needs help, the have a local 24-hour confidential helpline at 616.454.9922.

