Family of teen suicide victim sues GR child welfare home

Related Coverage Teen’s suicide prompts state action against GR child welfare home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of a teen who committed suicide is suing the Grand Rapids home that was in charge of his care.

The 16-year-old’s family filed the lawsuit against D.A. Blodgett – St. John’s and nine of its employees Wednesday.

The 19-page lawsuit claims the child welfare agency showed “deliberate indifference to the decedent’s medical needs,” even though the home recognized he was having suicidal thoughts and posed a danger to himself.

Instead, D.A. Blodgett – St. John’s staff allowed the troubled teen to walk alone and unsupervised to an on-campus work program in July, according to a 45-page special investigation report released to Target 8 in October. He was found hanging from a tree 40 minutes later.

The lawsuit claims the defendants neglected their duty to prevent harm to minor children confined at the home and D.A. Blodgett – St. John’s failed to ensure 24-hour monitoring. The lawsuit also claims the home failed to provide adequate, trained staff — “allowing… an intern to perform therapy sessions” for the teen instead of a licensed social worker.

According to the report, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services cited the facility for failing to follow its own care plan for the teen, which called for 100 percent supervision.

When Target 8 contacted D.A. Blodgett- St. John’s about the lawsuit, the agency provided the following statement:

“The organization is aware of a lawsuit filed on March 15 with the United States District Court regarding an unfortunate situation that occurred on our campus in 2016. At this time the organization is reviewing the matter and will follow up as necessary through the court system. The organization will not be commenting on the case at this time. We continue to be committed to our mission of providing services to abused and neglected children.”

A Mount Pleasant family adopted the teen from Ukraine when he was 18 months old. He had been ordered to go to D.A. Blodgett – St. Johns by a judge.

The teen was diagnosed with persistent depressive disorder and disruptive impulse control. His treatment goal was to get him to a point where he could reunite with his adoptive family in Mount Pleasant.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

