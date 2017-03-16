Fire damages Portage business

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) –- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a business in Portage.

It happened just before 4:30 am. Thursday at Pressure Washing Specialist, located at 3550 E. Kilgore Road.

Crews first on the scene discovered smoke and flames inside the building. The fire was contained within 25 minutes, but crews stayed on the scene another four hours to ventilate, salvage and investigate, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety Fire Division.

The fire marshal has no estimate yet on losses to the business. No one was injured in the fire.

