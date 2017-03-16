Forgotten stash of marijuana donated to Goodwill

MONROE, Wash. (WCMH/WOOD) — Police in Washington say someone may have donated their cooler without checking what was inside.

Goodwill employees were sorting donations last weekend when they came upon the cooler. When they flipped the lid, they found five large bags of marijuana weighing a total of 3.75 pounds, according to the Monroe Police Department’s Facebook page.

While marijuana is legal in Washington, the stash amounts to about 60 times the legal limit for possession in the state.

Many people on social media have claimed the stash is theirs, but police say nobody has come looking for it.

The original version of this story was first posted on WCMH’s website.

