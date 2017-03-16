Fraternity shuts down GVSU chapter for drug, alcohol violations

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) –- A fraternity has shut down its Grand Valley State University chapter for repeatedly violating drug and alcohol policies.

Delta Upsilon announced Thursday that it had revoked the charter immediately. The fraternity said it was a “difficult decision” to close the chapter, which came after a Feb. 17 hearing with chapter delegates and the board of directors.

Delta Upsilon said the chapter “violated a number of Fraternity Lose Prevention Policies regarding alcohol and drugs” throughout the fall 2016 semester. Additionally, the fraternity said chapter members had been identified in multiple reports of university policy violations during the past 18 months.

“We hold our members and chapters to a set a standards that, unfortunately, the Grand Valley State Chapter could not sustain,” executive director Justin Kirk said in Thursday’s news release posted on the fraternity’s website.

Delta Upsilon said all chapter members have been given alumni status and associate members have been released from the fraternity. The men living in the chapter’s facility near GVSU’s Allendale campus have signed individual leases with the property owner to stay for the rest of the school year.

GVSU and the fraternity will consider reinstating the GVSU chapter after all current members have graduated or left school.

