HopCat, Stella’s, GR Brewing Co. closing early for girl’s funeral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — BarFly Ventures is closing at least three businesses in Grand Rapids on Thursday so employees can remember a 7-year-old girl who died.

HopCat, Stella’s Lounge and Grand Rapids Brewing Company all posted on Facebook that they will be closing at 3 p.m.

The early closing time will allow employees to celebrate the life of Mackenzie Boyd, the 7-year-old daughter of BarFly Ventures co-founder Garry Boyd.

Mackenzie passed away suddenly on March 10, according to her obituary. She was described as a “beautiful old soul who was wise beyond her years” and always made the day better with her smile.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

