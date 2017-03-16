Marchers take over GR to honor Cesar Chavez





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people gathered in Grand Rapids Thursday to honor labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar E. Chavez.

The 17th annual Cesar E. Chavez Social Justice March rolled down Cesar E. Chavez Way, also known as Grandville Avenue SW. The yearly event celebrates the community leader’s life, while honoring people who are leading the charge to keep his legacy alive.

This year’s honorees were Aquinas College President Juan Olivarez and Grand Rapids Community College President Steven Ender.

March 31 would have marked Chavez’ 90th birthday. He died on April 23, 1993.

