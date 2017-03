CASNOVIA TWNSP, Mich (WOOD) — Casnovia Township Fire Department is working to extinguish a house fire just north of Kent City.

Officials tell us the fire was reported just before 3 a.m.

The home is on the 4300 block of 18 Mile Road.

Everyone in the home made it out safely.

Sparta, Kent City and Muskegon fire departments are assisting.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

