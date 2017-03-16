Recipes: Tasty veggie dishes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – As we transition to Spring, vegetables are crisp, fresh, and are great for cooking! Mark Kingshott brought his favorite veggie recipes to the eightWest studio. These tasty dishes can be used as sides or main courses.

Celery Root Turnip, Spinach and Leek Soup

1 cup dicedTurnip

1 medium celery root, peeled and diced

1 Leek, white parts only, washed and sliced thin

½ Onion, diced

4 garlic colves

2 cups spinach Spinach

½ tsp choppedThyme

½ tsp chopped Rosemary

1 Bay Leaf

2 ½ cups Vegetable stock

¾ cup Almond Milk

Salt and Pepper to taste

Hot Sauce for extra heat optional

Directions: place all ingredients listed except almond milk, spinach and salt and pepper. Heat on medium high, bring to a simmer. Cook until vegetables are tender. Discard the bay leaf, add spinach and cook for 2 minutes more. Add soup to a blender or food processor, puree until smooth. Return soup to a pan, add almond milk and salt and pepper, heat through, serve.

Tomato and Vegetable Bake

3 tomatoes, sliced (vine ripened, beef steak or heirloom varieties work best)

2-3 zucchini sliced thin lengthwise

½ yellow onions sliced thin

1 bunch swiss chard, sliced into leafy ribbons

3 cloves of garlic sliced thin or chopped

1 ½ cups crumbled cauliflower

½ tsp chopped fresh thyme

2 TB fresh basil, chiffonade sliced (fine ribbons)

1 cup parmesan

Pinch of Salt and Pepper

Preheat oven to 400. In a saute pan, heat 1 TB of Olive oil at medium high and cook swiss chard for 3 minutes. Remove from heat. In a 10X7 casserole (approx. size). Layer1/2 of tomatoes on bottom. Lightly salt and pepper, add ½ the basil. Next add a layer of zucchini, salt, pepper, onion, ½ the garlic, ½ the swiss chard, ½ the thyme and ½ the parmesan. Repeat the steps. At the end, add cauliflower crumbles, a pinch of salt and pepper. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes. If not tender enough, bake covered for 15 more minutes. Remove from oven, let rest for 15 minutes, serve

Asian Stir Fried Brussel Sprouts

1 lb Brussel Sprouts, trimmed and halved

3 carrots, peeled and sliced thin

½ Bell pepper julienne

1 tsp chopped ginger

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

½ TB sesame oil

½ TB olive oil

1 TB soy sauce

1 TB rice vinegar

2 TB hoisin sauce

1-2 tsp chili flakes

Directions: Heat oil slightly above medium. Once shimmering, add carrots, bell peppers and Brussel sprouts. Stir often. Once the vegetables soften, add garlic and ginger then stir. Cook for 5 more minutes, stirring often to prevent the garlic and ginger from burning. Add sauces and chili flake, stir so the vegetables are coated with sauce. Let sauce thicken and to slightly caramelize. Remove from heat and serve.

