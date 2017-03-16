Snyder creates commission to combat child lead exposure

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has created a new permanent commission to focus on eliminating all children’s exposure to lead in the wake of the Flint water crisis.

Snyder signed an executive order Thursday establishing the panel. He also named its 15 initial members.

Forming the commission was a recommendation of Lt. Gov. Brian Calley’s Child Lead Poisoning Elimination Board in November.

The commission will act in an advisory capacity to the governor and the director of the state Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate programs and policies to eliminate exposure to all sources of lead.

