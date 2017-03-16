VIDEO: Kidnapped woman escapes trunk of moving car





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Surveillance video captured a kidnapped woman’s escape from the trunk of a moving car in Alabama.

Police say the 25-year-old woman was kidnapped Tuesday night outside her apartment in Avondale, east of Birmingham.

The suspect, an unknown black man, approached her and pulled out a gun. Sgt. Bryan Shelton told WIAT-TV that the suspect demanded money and when she told him she didn’t have any, he forced her into the back of her car. He later made her get into the trunk of the car.

The victim told police the suspect drove to multiple unknown locations. Police believe he was using her card to get cash from ATMs.

The woman was finally able to escape at a gas station about six miles away from where she had been kidnapped.

A surveillance camera captured the woman opening the truck as the suspect began driving and jump out. She then ran inside the gas station and called 911.

Police were still looking for the suspect as of Thursday morning.

