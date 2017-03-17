Barrel explodes, starts fire at business near Marne

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person suffered minor injuries after an explosion caused a fire at a business near Marne Friday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at Dewitt Barrels, located in the 1100 block of Comstock Street near I-96 in Wright Township.

Fire officials say one of the employees was working on a barrel when there was a spark and it exploded around 6:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene there was heavy smoke coming from the building, so additional fire departments were called in.

The fire was contained to one part of the building and there was no major damage to the building.

The employee suffered minor injuries, according to fire officials.

The company recycles barrels, cleans and repaints them, and then redistributes them.

Minor injury after explosion causes fire at DeWitt Barrells in Wright Twp. Fire is out. No major scale damage to large building. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/3QvSBAo3g0 — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) March 17, 2017

