BCPD: 2 killed after vehicle goes into Kalamazoo River





BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say two people were killed after a vehicle went into the Kalamazoo River.

Authorities responded to the area of Dickman Road, east of Capital Avenue, around 4:10 a.m. Friday.

Police tell 24 Hour News 8 that the vehicle went into the river, flipped on its top and started floating down the river. Crews were able to pull the vehicle from the river near the Washington Street bridge.

Sgt. Stuart Bell of the Battle Creek Police Department says the water is not as deep as it was two weeks ago, and that the vehicle in this incident either caught on something in the river or bottomed out.

It’s still unclear what caused the vehicle to go into the river.

Police say the vehicle went into the Kalamazoo River in the same area that a vehicle crashed through a fence and went into the river on March 4. That vehicle was pulled from the river on March 12. The driver of that vehicle is still missing.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene working to learn more information. Check back for further updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

