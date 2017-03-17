Frederik Meijer Gardens to announce expansion

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One of West Michigan’s most popular attractions will soon be growing.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park plans to announce a major expansion plan next Thursday. The Grand Rapids Township venue is not revealing any additional details about the project, but said President and CEO David Hooker will be on hand that day.

>>PHOTOS: Inside the Japanese Garden | Japanese Garden in bloom | Fall colors at Japanese Garden

The last major expansion project at Frederik Meijer Gardens was the Richard and Helen DeVos Japanese Garden, which opened to the public on June 13, 2015. The $22 million garden took years to build, integrating contemporary sculptures with trees and plants.

The eight-acre garden helped propel Frederik Meijer Gardens to record-breaking attendance, with more than 80,000 people visiting just that month. That year, more than 775,000 guests visited Frederik Meijer Gardens – the most in its history.

