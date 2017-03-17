Fresh Spring releases at Kingma’s Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Spring and Summer are just around the corner and that means our favorite seasonal products are about to hit the shelves of local markets. Kingma’s Market visited eightWest along with Perrin Brewing to announce some new releases.

Perrin is launching their Grapefruit IPA and their brand new Michigan Cherry IPA! Kingma’s Market will have sampling the first day available, Monday, March 20th from 4 to 7 p.m.

If you’re looking to sample local products of the greener variety, Kingma’s Market has partnered with Green Wagon farms in Ada, Michigan, and they just received a batch of fresh spinach. Come sample Spring fresh salads on Saturday, March 18, from 1:20 to 5 p.m.

