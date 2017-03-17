Fun and education during Brain Awareness Week Neuroscience Fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Tomorrow, March 18, you can head to the Grand Rapids Public Museum for a day of fun to learn more about the human brain! It’s all part of Brain Awareness Week Neuroscience Fair, and Dr. Alison Bernstein from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine joined eightWest to share more about this exciting week.

Meet scientists and learn about the marvels of the brain from how it looks and feels and works to how to keep it healthy to why brain research is so important. There will be interactive exhibits for all ages, including:

See, feel and examine a real human brain

Conduct deep brain stimulation surgery on a gelatin brain

Extract DNA from a banana and bring it home in a test tube

See brain tricks and learn how the brain produces optical illusions

Conduct brain safety experiments with raw eggs to learn the importance of wearing a helmet

Create a model of a nerve cell, or neuron, and all of its components

Dress like a scientist and pose for a photo in the Science Selfie Photo Booth

Brain Awareness Week Neuroscience Fair

Grand Rapids Public Museum

March 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission: Free with paid admission to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. General admission for Kent County residents is $5 for adults and free for kids under 17. Admission for non-residents is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens ages 62 and older, $3 for children ages 2-17 (under age 2 is free).

