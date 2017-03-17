Infant, teen wounded in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting that wounded a teen and an infant.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 400 block of Delaware Street SE where the 15-year-old showed up with a gunshot wound. It’s unclear where the wounded infant was found or how badly the child was injured.

Grand Rapids police believe the shooting stemmed from an armed robbery that happened on the northeast side of the city. Police believe the robbery involved a cellphone.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the shooting is unrelated to a Michigan State Police pursuit that ended when the suspect shot himself. Authorities shut down southbound US-131 at the Wealthy Street exit around 10:15 p.m. following the crash and shooting.

