J.C. Penny to close stores in Holland, Battle Creek

Related Coverage J.C. Penney closing up to 140 stores

HOLLAND/BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — J.C. Penny released its list of stores that are closing, which includes two West Michigan locations.

The J.C. Penny store inside the Westshore Mall in Holland and the store inside the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek are on the closing list.

The company says around 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which are expected to happen in June.

The company also said most affected stores will start the liquidation process on April 17.

Last month, J.C. Penny announced it was closing 138 stores as it tries to improve profitability in the era of online shopping. The company said that it would also initiate a voluntary early retirement program for about 6,000 eligible employees.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

