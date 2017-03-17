KCAS Pets of the Week: Rocko and Buddy





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Rocko and Buddy, our adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Rocko, a 1-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix who came to KCAS as a stray. He’s very sweet, gentle, smart and eager to please.

Rocko would do best in a house, not an apartment, and would love to have an active family.

Next, meet Buddy, a 7-year-old beagle-basset hound mix who also was found as a stray. He is extremely mellow, calm and sweet and would be a great addition to any family.

If you’re interested in adopting Rocko, Buddy or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

