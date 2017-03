EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) – Two West Michigan teams tried to keep their state title hopes alive at the Breslin Center Friday.

Above, watch highlights from the following games:

Class A: East Kentwood tops Southfield A & T, 55-51.

Class B: Marshall falls to Detroit Country Day, 42-46.

East Kentwood will face Flushing Saturday at noon in the Class A championship game.

Online:

MHSAA girls basketball

