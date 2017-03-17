Multiple vehicle crash closes portion of NB US-31 in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of US-31 in Holland is closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

A Penske box truck tipped over at northbound US-31 and 8th Street around 6 a.m. Friday. The Ottawa County sheriff says three other vehicles were also involved.

Northbound US-31 is closed at 16th Street, and 8th Street cross traffic is also closed over US-31, according to dispatchers. Drivers should avoid the area.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Current traffic conditions

The sheriff says some people involved in the crash were sent to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Crews are working to remove the truck from the road. Deputies hope to have the area back open around 8 a.m. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for further updates on woodtv.com.

