Police seek missing teen, gun after Oakridge HS incident

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing gun and the Oakridge High School student who allegedly brought it to school.

Keith Joseph Schillaci, 18, faces a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon onto school property. The prosecutor’s office authorized the charge Friday.

Schillaci allegedly brought the handgun to a construction site operated by the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center and to Oakridge High School during classes Tuesday.

He’s since been suspended by both schools, according to the prosecutor. Students and parents have been notified about the situation.

It’s unclear why Schillaci was carrying the gun, but the prosecutor’s office doesn’t believe he intended to use the weapon.

Authorities suspect the gun may have been tossed in a field near the Sherman Avenue Wal-Mart, but police searched the area to no avail.

The weapon is black and possibly a 9 mm handgun; anyone who encounters it should not pick it up, but call 911.

Anyone with information about where Schillaci or the weapon is encouraged to contact the Muskegon Township Police Department at 231.777.1666 or Silent Observer at 231.72.CRIME.

