SB US-131 closed near Wayland due to multi-vehicle crash

Three vehicles slid into a semi-truck on southbound US-131 near Wayland. (Courtesy Allegan County Sheriff's Office/March 17, 2017)

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi has closed a portion of US-131 in Allegan County.

A semi-truck jackknifed on southbound US-131 near the Wayland exit around 10 a.m. Friday. Three vehicles then slid into the semi.

Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker said initial reports are only minor injuries.

Southbound US-131 is closed at 142nd Avenue in Dorr Township due to the crash. Traffic is backed up for miles.

