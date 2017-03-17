SB US-131 closed near Wayland due to multi-vehicle crash

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi has closed a portion of US-131 in Allegan County.
A semi-truck jackknifed on southbound US-131 near the Wayland exit around 10 a.m. Friday. Three vehicles then slid into the semi.
Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker said initial reports are only minor injuries.
Southbound US-131 is closed at 142nd Avenue in Dorr Township due to the crash. Traffic is backed up for miles.
