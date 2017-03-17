‘World’s shortest parade’ again fails to span 2 blocks

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — What’s billed as the world’s shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ottawa County couldn’t end any quicker for participants, who were hit by fast-moving snowflakes Friday morning.

Every year for decades, revelers have gathered in Conklin with the intention of marching two blocks. But every time, they stop short for a drink at the local bar.

“It’s pretty special, especially when the destination is a block away and it’s a bar… it’s like half a block away,” said one participant.

The actual procession spans about 150 yards.

The parade organizer, Mark Schneider, is also the owner of Conklin Bar, formerly known as Fenian’s Irish Pub.

