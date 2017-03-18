Ex-‘Most Interesting Man’ to help judge best beard contest

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The man who once helped pitch Dos Equis beer as the “most interesting man in the world” is turning his attention to the best beards of Vermont.

Actor Jonathan Goldsmith, who lives in Manchester and sports a closely cropped white beard, will be one of four judges who will choose the winner Saturday of the 2017 Vermont Beardies competition.

The event in Burlington benefits Make-a-Wish Vermont, the organization that helps grant wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

The competition will be judged in three categories: urban beard, freestyle and backwoods.

One applicant, Bryan Sturge, is entering the backwoods category. He says he grew his beard to honor the memory of his daughter Zoey who died of cancer before her wish could be granted and he wants to give back.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

