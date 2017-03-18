GRPD investigating after woman found dead outside home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after they say a woman was found dead outside a home early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue NW around 1:04 a.m. after someone reported hearing four gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found an adult female dead outside a home. Authorities were unable to provide any information about her age or identity.

Authorities do not have any suspects at this point.

Grand Rapids police say the department’s major case team is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

