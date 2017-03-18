GRPD responding to officer-involved shooting

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
officer-involved shooting, worden street se, grand rapids, grand rapids police department
Grand Rapids officers and Michigan State Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Worden Street SE. (March 18, 2017)

24 Hour News 8 has crews on the scene and is working to bring you more information.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids police officer has been involved in a shooting, police say, but no officers have been hurt.

It happened on Worden Street SE between Henry and Eastern avenues.

It’s not yet clear if anyone was actually shot, nor is it known what led up to the situation. It’s also uncertain if anyone has been arrested or if police are still seeking a suspect.

There is large police presence along Worden. In addition to Grand Rapids officers, Michigan State Police are on the scene. That’s common in an officer-involved shooting.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Officer-involved shooting in Grand Rapids – March 18, 2017