GRPD responding to officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids police officer has been involved in a shooting, police say, but no officers have been hurt.

It happened on Worden Street SE between Henry and Eastern avenues.

It’s not yet clear if anyone was actually shot, nor is it known what led up to the situation. It’s also uncertain if anyone has been arrested or if police are still seeking a suspect.

There is large police presence along Worden. In addition to Grand Rapids officers, Michigan State Police are on the scene. That’s common in an officer-involved shooting.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Large police presence near Henry & Worden SE. Please stay away from the area. We will keep you updated as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/F7Ii5ZbkjK — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) March 18, 2017

