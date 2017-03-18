KDPS: 3 carjacking suspects arrested after chase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were arrested Friday night after allegedly carjacking two men, leading police on a chase in the stolen vehicle, crashing, and then taking off on foot.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the carjacking happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 500 block of S. Burdick Street, near W. Cedar Street. The victims told police that they were approached by three people — a woman and two men. One of the men allegedly threatened to shoot them while the other robbed them. Among the stolen items were the victims’ car keys. The thieves then got into the victims’ vehicle and left.

The victims, two men, weren’t hurt.

About five minutes later, a sergeant spotted the stolen vehicle headed south on S. Westnedge Avenue. Officers tried to pull it over, but the driver took off. Officers gave chase.

KDPS says the suspect driver rammed a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office patrol car and a KDPS cruiser, but no officers were hurt.

The car chase came to an end when the vehicle crashed at the dead end of Peekstock Road, off of S. Burdick. The victim’s vehicle then caught fire. Firefighters were called in and doused the flames, but the vehicle was destroyed.

All three suspects ran away after the crash. The driver was found and arrested after an K-9 tracked him a short distance. Officers chased the two passengers and caught them near the vehicle. One officer sustained a minor injury in the foot chase.

Officers say some stolen items were recovered and given back to the victims.

The three suspects were taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on various charges:

An 18-year-old Kalamazoo man faces charges of carjacking, conspiracy, fleeing and eluding, and resisting and obstructing.

A 19-year-old man from Kalamazoo faces charges of carjacking, conspiracy, and resisting and obstructing. He’s also be held on two unrelated warrants.

A 21-year-old woman from Grand Rapids is being held on charges of carjacking, conspiracy, resisting and obstructing, and an unrelated warrant.

Their names were not released Saturday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

