MSP: 2 drown in rural Van Buren Co. lake

KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people drowned in lake west of Decatur on Saturday evening.

Michigan State Police say they were called to Keeler Lake in Van Buren County’s Keeler Township shortly after 7:20 p.m. A 911 caller said two friends fishing on the lake had yelled for help.

The caller pointed first responders to the southwest corner of the lake, where the fishermen’s boat had capsized about 75 yards from shore. Troopers were soon able to get out onto the water and get the men.

Emergency responders provided first aid and the men were then rushed to separate hospitals. However, efforts to save them were not successful and they were both pronounced dead.

MSP did not release the victims’ names Saturday night pending notification of their families, but said they were a 45-year-old Decatur man and a 64-year-old from Evergreen Park, Illinois, which is near Chicago.

