MSP chase ends when suspect shoots self on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a chase on US-131 with a suspected intoxicated driver ended when the suspect shot himself Friday evening.

Troopers say they tried to pull the suspect over in the area of US-131 and West River Drive in Walker. The driver did not stop and led police on a chase on southbound US-131.

Police say the suspect stopped his vehicle south of Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids, pulled a handgun and shot himself. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition. Troopers are withholding his name pending family notification.

US-131 was shut down near the Wealthy Street exit while police investigated, but it has since reopened.

MSP says no officers were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.

