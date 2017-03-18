Photos: 2017 Spectrum Health Irish Jig

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.

It's time to start the running season with the 34th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig! The Irish Jig has grown to be one of Michigan's premier 5K races.