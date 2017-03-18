Photos: Ultimate Sport Show Grand Rapids 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s largest sportsman show, “Ultimate Sport Show Grand Rapids,” comes to DeVos Place from March 16-19. Features include World Class Taxidermy, Antique Lures, Trout Pond, Hawg Trough, Woodcarvers, Fishing Simulator, Rock Wall and Fly Casting Instruction.

