Records: Doctor didn’t disclose USA Gymnastics investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Records show a Michigan State University doctor resigned after learning the school was considering her termination because she didn’t disclose that USA Gymnastics was investigating Dr. Larry Nassar.

The Lansing State Journal reports that documents obtained from Brooke Lemmen’s personnel file through the Freedom of Information Act reveal she also removed patient records at Nassar’s request.

Nassar was a sports doctor at Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. He’s charged with molesting gymnasts who came to him for treatments for hip and back injuries.

Dozens of former female athletes also are suing him for alleged assaults. Nassar has denied wrongdoing.

The newspaper says the university used Lemmen as an expert during a 2014 probe into complaints against Nassar.

She resigned in January.

The Associated Press is awaiting comments Saturday from Lemmen’s lawyer.

