Wyoming police searching for missing autistic teen

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are asking for the public’s help in finding an autistic teen who walked away from his home.

Police say 17-year-old Shawn Lawson voluntarily left his home near 32nd Street and Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming. Authorities say Shawn is high-functioning, but his parents are concerned due, in part, to his confrontational nature when dealing with others.

Shawn’s parents describe him as a light-skinned black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather coat, gray jacket with blue sleeves, a green and white Michigan Sate t-shirt, blue sweatpants and gray shoes. He was also carrying a skateboard.

Police say he is known to frequent salvage yards. They say a photo of him was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

